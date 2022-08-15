FOI reveals just 211,000 trusts registered with HMRC as deadline looms

A Freedom of Information request by Canada Life to HMRC has revealed that 211,381 trust registrations have been received since the Trustee Registration Service began in June 2017. This is an increase of almost 60,000 registrations in just five months with over 36,000 received in May and June alone, almost double the total number received in 2021. The deadline for the majority of express trusts to be registered on the service is 1 September 2022 with the onus on trustees to register thr...