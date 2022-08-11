Quilter earmarks £3m for British Steel redress

A total £3m has been calculated by Quilter for the remaining redress of British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) cases. The wealth firm's 2022 interim results - published on 10 August - outlined its redress expectations following its acquisition of national advice company and network in 2019 after the collapse of the old BSPS. More than five years had now passed since 8,000 British Steel workers - around 18% of eligible members - transferred their benefits out of the old defined benefit (DB)...