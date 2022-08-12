Chinese founder of crypto exchange in talks to sell $3bn majority stake - reports 

Chinese crypto exchange founder Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell his majority stake in the Huobi Group at a valuation of up to US$3bn, according to a report by Bloomberg. He held discussions with financiers, seeking to sell around 60% of the company he founded, according to people familiar with the matter. Tron founder Justin Sun and crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX are among those who have had preliminary contact with Huobi about a share transfer, the people said. ...
