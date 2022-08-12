Chinese founder of crypto exchange in talks to sell $3bn majority stake - reports 

clock • 1 min read
Chinese founder of crypto exchange in talks to sell $3bn majority stake - reports 

Chinese crypto exchange founder Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell his majority stake in the Huobi Group at a valuation of up to US$3bn, according to a report by Bloomberg.  He held discussions with financiers, seeking to sell around 60% of the company he founded, according to people familiar with the matter. Tron founder Justin Sun and crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX are among those who have had preliminary contact with Huobi about a share transfer, the people said. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

UK warns overseas entities to register beneficial ownership or face jail 

Singapore sees 1.9% drop in industry life premiums in 1H 2022