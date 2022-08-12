Singapore sees 1.9% drop in industry life premiums in 1H 2022

Singapore's life insurance industry recorded a total of S$2.63 billion in weighted new business premiums for 1H 2022, a slight contraction of 1.9% as compared to a year ago, according to the Life Insurance Association, Singapore. Khor Hock Seng, president, LIA Singapore, said, "The life insurance industry has remained resilient and achieved a commendable performance amidst the increased uncertainty in the global economy due to geopolitical tensions, recurring COVID-19 waves and rising infl...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes