EU drops strict surveillance of Greece economy after 12 years  

A letter from EU officials has confirmed Greece's exit from the enhanced surveillance status in August 21, after 12 years of strict post-bailout monitoring. EU financial system commissioner Paolo Gentiloni stated Greece had "delivered on the majority of the coverage commitments" made to the eurogroup of 19 eurozone member states and "achieved efficient reform implementation" regardless of the affect of Covid-19 and the warfare in Ukraine. In response, Greece's Finance Minister Christos ...