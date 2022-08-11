HSBC launches biodiversity screened ETF

HSBC Asset Management has launched an Article 8 ETF that tracks the Euronext ESG Biodiversity Screen index. The HSBC World ESG Biodiversity Screened Equity UCITS ETF invests in companies with strong biodiversity credentials, aimed at wholesale and institutional investors. It will track the Euronext ESG Biodiversity Screened index series, which is a group of investable biodiversity screened benchmark indices based on a broad range of equities utilising Euronext World as the parent index...
