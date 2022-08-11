Two thirds of advisers 'concerned' over clients risking imminent HMRC fines 

Advisers are concerned about their clients risking HMRC fines, by failing to register trusts with the Trust Registration Service (TRS) by 1 September this year, according to new research from HSBC Life (UK), the HSBC Group's insurance business. The research, conducted by independent research agency Opinium, was an online survey among 206 UK-based independent financial advisers including 117 who have clients who are trustees or have interests in trusts between 22 to 29 June 2022. Nearly ...