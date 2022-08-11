US citizen's UAE jail sentence lifted but fined $1.3m in tax evasion case

Abu Dhabi Money Laundering and Tax Evasion Court, created in 2021, has convicted US citizen Asim Abdulrahman Ghafoor of committing money laundering crimes linked to a tax evasion operation in his country. The UAE court lifted a prison sentence but upheld a conviction on money laundering charges for Ghafoor, who was detained while transiting through Dubai last month. It ordered Ghafoor to pay an AED 5m ($1.36m) fine and for AED18m in his account to be confiscated. But it removed a three...