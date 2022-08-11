People Moves: Singlife with Aviva, DWS, HSBC, Fidelius Group, Stonehage Fleming, Lowes FM, DC Advisory

Singlife with Aviva Navigator Investment Services, an integrated investment platform under Singlife with Aviva, has ramped up its operations and management strength as part of its ambitious business plans to develop financial advisory services for the industry. Navigator's rapid expansion includes a number of senior executives from the regional banking and technology industries, following the appointment of Akhil Doegar as Chief Executive Officer in November 2021. There have also ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes