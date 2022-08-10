Investment boutique J Stern & Co opens Malta office for HNWI push across Europe 

Investment partnership J. Stern & Co has opened a new office in Malta as part of its growth plans to support high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, families, and institutions across Europe. Stern, which has offices in London and Zurich, said in a statement on 10 August that it expects new investors across the main European markets, as well local Maltese investors, to come on board later in the year. The firm also intends for the Malta operation to become a distributor of its Luxemb...