UAE ups anti-money laundering scrutiny with new real estate regulations

Three UAE government departments are to work together to enforce new reporting requirements on payments for real estate transactions including using virtual assets. In a statement issued by the WAM news agency, the Ministry of Economy (MoE) and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), in partnership with the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) said that payments for real estate transactions in the UAE through virtual assets, sale of virtual assets, or cash amounts above AED55,000 will now be subj...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes