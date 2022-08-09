abrdn confirms plans to merge or close 100 Lux and UK domiciled funds

clock • 2 min read
Follows review of 550 funds
Image:

Follows review of 550 funds

abrdn is merging or shuttering 100 funds in a move to save on costs, the Scottish investment house confirmed to International Investment's sister brand Investment Week, as AUM at its asset management arm declined 17% in the first half of 2022.  A spokesperson said: "We have now reviewed around 550 funds and concluded that 20% with an AUM of approximately £7bn were subscale, inefficient or not aligned with our core strengths." abrdn confirmed the funds in question would merge or close an...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Fixed income dominates ETF flows in July

GAM assets fall a further CHF 16.7bn in H1