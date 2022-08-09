abrdn confirms plans to merge or close 100 Lux and UK domiciled funds

abrdn is merging or shuttering 100 funds in a move to save on costs, the Scottish investment house confirmed to International Investment's sister brand Investment Week, as AUM at its asset management arm declined 17% in the first half of 2022. A spokesperson said: "We have now reviewed around 550 funds and concluded that 20% with an AUM of approximately £7bn were subscale, inefficient or not aligned with our core strengths." abrdn confirmed the funds in question would merge or close an...
