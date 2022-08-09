M&A, video games and the next big thing

When I heard in April that Sony had its sights on FromSoftware, the developers of the Souls franchise and this year's hugely lauded Elden Ring, the first thing I did was dust off the PlayStation and embark on my fifth run-through of Dark Souls, says Kurt Ma, a corporate partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. Since then, I have defeated Gwyn, the Lord of Cinder, and a PlayStation executive has gone on record to deny the speculation. Unsurprisingly, that denial has done nothing to q...