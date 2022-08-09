Chief executive of AIM-listed UK SIPP provider steps down with 'immediate effect'

AIM-listed UK SIPP provider Curtis Banks said in a stock market statement today (9 August) that "Will Self has stepped down as chief executive and an executive director of the group board with immediate effect". The company said it was commencing a search process to appoint a new chief executive. In the interim David Barral, who was appointed to the board in May 2022, will become executive chairman. Barral said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Will for the significant con...