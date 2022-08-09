Growth ambitions delayed as abrdn profits drop and AUM shrinks

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Growth ambitions delayed as abrdn profits drop and AUM shrinks

Ambitions for revenue growth and an improved income/cost ratio are "likely to take longer than originally expected" as profits and flows sour at abrdn. According to the firm's half-year results, adjusted operating profit has dropped 28% compared to the same period last year, down to £115m, while IFRS before tax has tumbled from a profit of £113m to a loss of £320m. Profits in the firm's investment arm fell even more sharply, down 40% on H1 2021's figure to £76m. Assets under management ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Every asset class suffers outflows in second worst month on record

Artemis and GAM retain Square Mile ratings following major departures