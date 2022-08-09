Growth ambitions delayed as abrdn profits drop and AUM shrinks

Ambitions for revenue growth and an improved income/cost ratio are "likely to take longer than originally expected" as profits and flows sour at abrdn. According to the firm's half-year results, adjusted operating profit has dropped 28% compared to the same period last year, down to £115m, while IFRS before tax has tumbled from a profit of £113m to a loss of £320m. Profits in the firm's investment arm fell even more sharply, down 40% on H1 2021's figure to £76m. Assets under management ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes