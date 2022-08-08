Crypto exchanges face £10bn lawsuit from UK investors in landmark litigation case 

A cluster of high profile crypto-asset exchanges are facing a £10bn lawsuit from UK investors over the delisting of a cryptocurrency in the first UK competition claim over digital assets. Binance, Bittylicious, Kraken and Shapeshift allegedly caused an estimated 240,000 UK investors to lose £10bn collectively when the exchanges delisted cryptocurrency Bitcoin Satoshi Vision, according to law firm Velitor Law which is acting for the investors. In a statement, Velitor Law acting for BSV...