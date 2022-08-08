Team completes on two Jersey acquisitions in one week  

Team plc, the wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group, has completed the acquisition of Jersey-based financial planner Concentric Group on 8 August 2022, following the transaction being approved by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The acquisition was first announced in May 2022. Just a week earlier, on 1 August, Team also completed on the purchase of Jersey-based IFA Omega. Concentric is a Jersey based financial planning and investment consultancy bu...