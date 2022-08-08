Team completes on two Jersey acquisitions in one week  

clock • 1 min read
Team completes on two Jersey acquisitions in one week  

Team plc, the wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group, has completed the acquisition of Jersey-based financial planner Concentric Group on 8 August 2022, following the transaction being approved by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The acquisition was first announced in May 2022. Just a week earlier, on 1 August, Team also completed on the purchase of Jersey-based IFA Omega. Concentric is a Jersey based financial planning and investment consultancy bu...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

KBI Global Investors evolves its impact research methodology 

Crypto exchanges face £10bn lawsuit from UK investors in landmark litigation case 