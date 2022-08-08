Pension transfer volumes up 64% in the last year - Origo

Pension transfer times remained steady between 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022, despite transfer volumes rising by 64% in the last 12 months than in 2018, according to Origo's latest Transfer Index (OTI). The financial technology firm's transfer index also highlighted that pension transfer times decreased to 13.3 days for the latest period, slightly faster than the 13.5 days recorded for the 12 months to end of March 2022. Anthony Rafferty, CEO Origo said: "Pension transfer times as measure...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes