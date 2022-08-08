Fixed income dominates ETF flows in July

Bond market sentiment improved markedly in July, as funds to the tune of $32.5bn flowed into fixed income exchange-traded vehicles over the month, with a notable uptick in the purchase of credit. According to BlackRock's latest monthly global ETP survey, fixed income accounted for the bulk of inflows over the month, recovering to $32.5bn after slipping to $3.2bn in June. Investors bought into investment grade ($9.9bn) and high yield credit ($3.9bn), with European-focused funds recording...