FCA names new international director amid complaints ruling over unregulated firms

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has today (5 August) appointed Ruairi O'Connell, OBE, as the new director of international. He will join the FCA from the UK Government's Home Office where he is director, international. O'Connell has extensive experience in both the Home Office and the Foreign Office, including as British Ambassador to Kosovo. He will be responsible for helping to shape the FCA's international strategy as well as, overseeing its international engagement includin...