UK regulator steps up pension scam prevention amid concerns over rising vulnerability

The UK's Pensions Regulator (TPR) is looking to take the fight to scammers with a new three-pronged scam prevention strategy as surging inflation and the prospect of the UK's energy price cap rising again later this year leaving increasing numbers of Brits financially vulnerable. Its strategy to combat pension scams will focus on: Educating pension trustees and savers on the threat of scams; Preventing practices which can harm savers' retirement outcomes Fighting fraud through the...