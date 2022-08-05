BlackRock partners with Coinbase to offer broaden access to crypto investing 

San Francisco-based Coinbase is to connect to Aladdin, BlackRock's investment technology platform, with bitcoin as the first of potentially a number of tokens to be made available through this venture to the global asset manager's clients. In a blog on 4 August by Brett Tejpaul, head of Coinbase Institutional and Greg Tusar, vice president, Institutional Product, stated that "over the past few years, Coinbase has played a central role in developing and strengthening crypto markets as th...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes