BlackRock partners with Coinbase to offer broaden access to crypto investing 

San Francisco-based Coinbase is to connect to Aladdin, BlackRock's investment technology platform, with bitcoin as the first of potentially a number of tokens to be made available through this venture to the global asset manager's clients. In a blog on 4 August by Brett Tejpaul, head of Coinbase Institutional and Greg Tusar, vice president, Institutional Product, stated that "over the past few years, Coinbase has played a central role in developing and strengthening crypto markets as th...