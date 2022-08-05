Credit Suisse mulls aggressive plan to cut thousands of jobs worldwide - reports

Credit Suisse Group is looking at cutting thousands of roles globally, according to a report by news agency Bloomberg. The Zurich-headquartered global banking group is said to be weighing up the headcount reduction in a bid to cut its overall cost base by an additional $1bn, said people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse's headcount stood at 51,410 at the end of June. It is expected to finalise its plans over the next couple of months, Bloomberg further reported, and is exami...