Every asset class suffers outflows in second worst month on record

All asset classes experienced net outflows over June 2022 as investors continue to adapt to the changing market landscape, marking it the worst month this year and second worst on record. According to figures from the Investment Association, investors pulled a net £2.3bn from equity funds, with globally diversified equity the worst performer, contributing £1.3bn of outflows alone. IA chief executive Chris Cummings explained this flight from equities indicated investors were looking to "...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes