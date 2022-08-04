UK Government's capital gains tax haul leaps 'staggering' 43% in a year

The UK Government made a record haul for Capital Gains Tax (CGT) in the 2020/21 tax year, raising a total of £14.3bn from £10.06bn (2019/20) on just 323,000 taxpayers, latest figures reveal. The average bill was therefore a staggering £44,272 at a rate of tax of just under 18%. Shaun Moore, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter said: "Three things are driving this. Firstly, as the government has pointed out, there were murmurings of CGT rates being brought in line with income ta...