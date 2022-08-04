Former Fed vice-chair set to rejoin PIMCO

Richard Clarida is set to rejoin PIMCO as managing director and global economic advisor, in a similar role to the one he held in his previous 12 years at the firm. Clarida, who is former vice-chair of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System, will rejoin the firm in October and be based in PIMCO's New York office. Meanwhile, Joachim Fels, current managing director and global economic advisor of PIMCO, is set to retire from the firm at the end of the year after almost 40 year...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes