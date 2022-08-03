GAM assets fall a further CHF 16.7bn in H1

Total assets under management at Swiss investment house GAM fell by CHF 16.7bn in the first six months of 2022, its interim results revealed, down from CHF 68bn to CHF 56.1bn. This depressed result comes just two weeks after it warned profits had suffered under volatile market conditions. Indeed, the company attributed almost 80% of its AUM reduction to the negative market movements and poor foreign exchange, which drove CHF 3.7bn of the CHF 4.8bn downturn. GAM repurposes underperfor...