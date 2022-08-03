GAM assets fall a further CHF 16.7bn in H1

Total assets under management at Swiss investment house GAM fell by CHF 16.7bn in the first six months of 2022, its interim results revealed, down from CHF 68bn to CHF 56.1bn. This depressed result comes just two weeks after it warned profits had suffered under volatile market conditions. Indeed, the company attributed almost 80% of its AUM reduction to the negative market movements and poor foreign exchange, which drove CHF 3.7bn of the CHF 4.8bn downturn. GAM repurposes underperfor...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes