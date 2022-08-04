Dubai International Financial Centre launches private wealth support hub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has launched what it claims is the first Global Family Business and Private Wealth Centre in the region and worldwide. The new hub will bring together global family-owned businesses, ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) and Private Wealth in one place to help preserve and grow the sector and provide access to a full range of support services to enable robust legacy and succession planning. DIFC highlighted that only 20% of family busines...