Harlequin boss guilty of Caribbean pyramid scheme after investors lose £400m

David Ames, the chairman of failed Caribbean property investment scheme Harlequin, has been found guilty of two counts of fraud after investors lost almost £400m in total. The SFO said it had secured the conviction of Ames, 70, at Southwark Crown Court. Ames, who offered no evidence in his defence, was convicted of two counts of fraud by abuse of power. The SFO said the Harlequin scheme had actually been a multi-million-pound fraud involving celebrity-endorsed luxury resorts in the Cari...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes