Phoenix Group acquires Sun Life UK for £248m 

clock • 2 min read
Phoenix Group acquires Sun Life UK for £248m 

Phoenix Group has bought closed book company Sun Life UK from Sun Life Financial for a cash consideration of £248m. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in Q1 2023. In a statement today (4 August), Phoenix said the acquisition is expected to deliver c.£470m of incremental long-term cash generation, with approximately 30% of this cash generation to emerge in the first three years. Sun Life UK operates a predominantly outsourced business model ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Dubai International Financial Centre launches private wealth support hub

Two top Irish judges resign from DIFC Courts amid row over UAE human rights record 