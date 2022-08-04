Phoenix Group acquires Sun Life UK for £248m 

Phoenix Group has bought closed book company Sun Life UK from Sun Life Financial for a cash consideration of £248m. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in Q1 2023. In a statement today (4 August), Phoenix said the acquisition is expected to deliver c.£470m of incremental long-term cash generation, with approximately 30% of this cash generation to emerge in the first three years. Sun Life UK operates a predominantly outsourced business model ...
