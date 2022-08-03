Hansard launch Lat Am adviser survey

Ahead of the International Investment Latin America Forum 2022 in Miami on September 8th, Hansard Worldwide has launched an online survey with advisers in the region, the results of which will be shared on the day by the Head of Sales for Latin America, Mike Wrigley, pictured above.

Working with advisers across the region for many years, Hansard will be sharing the survey with its extensive database of contacts in various countries in Latin America, in addition to delegates that will be attending the event in Miami.

With a keen focus on new business generation ideas, target expectations & ambitions, the survey findings will also delve into the shared challenges that advisers across the region face in driving their business forward into 2023.

Click here to complete the survey in English

Click here to complete the survey in Spanish

Looking forward to the event, Wrigley commented: "The secret to Hansard's longevity in the region lies in the relationships that we maintain with advisers across Lat Am, and a survey is a great way to get a general feel for the pulse of the region. I am really looking forward to seeing the responses that we get, and sharing them with respondents & delegates at the event in September."

Click here to apply/register for limited delegate slots at the II Lat Am Forum 2022 event which will take place at The East Hotel in the Brickell Financial District in Miami on September 8.