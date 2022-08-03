M&G snaps up IFA Continuum in latest advice deal

M&G is to acquire Continuum (Financial Services), the Plymouth-based IFA business, for an undisclosed sum. The deal, subject to regulatory approval, will see M&G take an initial 49.9% stake this year with a scheduled agreement in place to acquire the remainder over the following two years. Continuum was launched in 2014 by founding partner Martin Brown. It has about 60 IFAs operating nationally through its brand. The business has assets under influence in excess of £1.5bn and some 12,00...
