Chelverton steps up ESG support for small cap companies 

Small cap companies are under increasing pressure to adopt more sustainable business practices, according to Chelverton Asset Management. The small cap specialist said it had stepped up the level of support it provides to investee companies, both on a one-to-one basis, and through targeted collaborative work. Successful investment in nimble, under-researched companies requires a high level of commitment to company engagement - something which lies at the heart of Chelverton's investmen...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes