Gibraltar could join European Union's borderless Schengen area by year end

Gibraltar's minister for tourism and business, Vijay Daryanani has predicted a treaty allowing freedom of movement between Gibraltar and the EU could be in place by the end of this year. According to a report in The Telegraph, Daryanani explained how the treaty would facilitate post-Brexit mobility between the Rock and the Schengen area, opening up opportunities for tourism and trade. The Schengen area currently comprises of 26 European countries who have abolished passport and border ...