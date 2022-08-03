Two top Irish judges resign from DIFC Courts amid row over UAE human rights record 

Ireland's former chief justice Frank Clarke has resigned as a judge of the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) Courts and former Ireland High Court president Peter Kelly followed soon after amid a row over the UAE's record on human rights. The two retired judges were sworn in last week as judges of the DIFC Courts, which administer a "unique common law, English language jurisdiction, which governs commercial and civil disputes, national, regionally, and worldwide". But on 31 July,...