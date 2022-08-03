Two top Irish judges resign from DIFC Courts amid row over UAE human rights record 

clock • 2 min read
Two top Irish judges resign from DIFC Courts amid row over UAE human rights record 

Ireland's former chief justice Frank Clarke has resigned as a judge of the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) Courts and former Ireland High Court president Peter Kelly followed soon after amid a row over the UAE's record on human rights. The two retired judges were sworn in last week as judges of the DIFC Courts, which administer a "unique common law, English language jurisdiction, which governs commercial and civil disputes, national, regionally, and worldwide". But on 31 July,...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Chelverton steps up ESG support for small cap companies 

Gibraltar could join European Union's borderless Schengen area by year end