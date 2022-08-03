GIB Asset Management launches first emerging market fund

Boutique asset management firm GIB AM has launched its first emerging market focused portfolio, the GIB AM Emerging Markets Active Engagement fund. The fund will be run by Greg Konieczny, Kunal Desai and Marcin Lewczuk who all previously worked together at Mobius Capital Partners, which specialised in emerging and frontier markets. Marcin Lewczuk, Megan Ie, Greg Konieczny, Kunal Desai of GIB AM are pictured above left to right. CEO of GAM AM Katherine Garrett-Cox said that this launc...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes