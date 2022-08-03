GIB Asset Management launches first emerging market fund

Boutique asset management firm GIB AM has launched its first emerging market focused portfolio, the GIB AM Emerging Markets Active Engagement fund. The fund will be run by Greg Konieczny, Kunal Desai and Marcin Lewczuk who all previously worked together at Mobius Capital Partners, which specialised in emerging and frontier markets. Marcin Lewczuk, Megan Ie, Greg Konieczny, Kunal Desai of GIB AM are pictured above left to right. CEO of GAM AM Katherine Garrett-Cox said that this launc...