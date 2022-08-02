Canada Life AM names head of distribution in trio of promotions for global growth

Canada Life Asset Management has promoted three staff members across distribution, private debt and trading, in a push for growth globally. James Stoddart (pictured) has been appointed head of distribution, asset management, replacing outgoing director of sales Ian Goulsbra, who retired in July. Stoddart joined Canada Life in 2017 as institutional sales director after a decade at Royal London Asset Management. He will be responsible for expanding Canada Life's global sales and distri...