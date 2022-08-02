Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc joins BP as non-executive director

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc has joined BP as a non-executive director, effective from 1 September 2022. Blanc (pictured) joined Aviva in 2020 having already held the CEO role for AXA UK and Zurich Insurance Group's Europe, Middle East, Africa and global banking division. The CEO also sits on the UK Transition Plan Taskforce, which was set up by outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson to develop the standards for UK firms' climate transition plans. Aviva Investors launches its first MPS H...