Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc joins BP as non-executive director

clock • 1 min read
Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc joins BP as non-executive director

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc has joined BP as a non-executive director, effective from 1 September 2022. Blanc (pictured) joined Aviva in 2020 having already held the CEO role for AXA UK and Zurich Insurance Group's Europe, Middle East, Africa and global banking division. The CEO also sits on the UK Transition Plan Taskforce, which was set up by outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson to develop the standards for UK firms' climate transition plans. Aviva Investors launches its first MPS H...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

GIB Asset Management launches first emerging market fund

MiFID II goes live but asset managers are still confused