Weaker pound, higher inflation if Truss becomes UK PM: deVere CEO

The pound would fall even further and soaring inflation would continue should Liz Truss become the next UK prime minister in September, warns deVere Group CEO Nigel Green. Truss, the current favourite to become UK prime minister, is preparing to take on Rishi Sunak, her rival in the Conservative leadership contest in a further televised debate this week. Green said: "We expect the already weak pound to fall even further if Liz Truss becomes PM. "Sterling - one of the worst performing...