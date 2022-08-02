People Moves: The Sovereign Group, Julius Baer, Rathbones, Crestbridge, Sacker & Partners,IQ-EQ, Charles Russell Speechlys

The Sovereign Group The Sovereign Group has appointed David MacDonald as head of business development, Singapore. MacDonald's previous roles have included head of business development at AAM Advisory and head of learning solutions at Hubbis. He said on LinkedIn: "I'm delighted to share that I'm starting a new position as Head Of Business Development, Singapore, with The Sovereign Group! "I'm looking forward to working with a global team of passionate professionals providing best...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes