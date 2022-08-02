Hong Kong regulator fines TC Capital International $3m over diligence failures 

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has reprimanded and fined TC Capital International Limited (TC Capital) $3m for failing to discharge its duties as the sponsor in the listing application of China Candy Holdings Limited (China Candy). In a statement on 1 August, the SFC said its investigation found that TC Capital failed to: conduct reasonable due diligence on the third party payments made on behalf of two top customers of China Candy; and maintain proper records of the du...