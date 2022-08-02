Artemis and GAM retain Square Mile ratings following major departures

Artemis UK Special Situations and GAM Star Japan Leaders funds have retained their A ratings following the departure of major managers, according to the latest Square Mile Academy of Funds. The Artemis fund lost co-manager Derek Stuart, who had managed the fund since inception, and while Square Mile analysts described the departure as a "material loss of experience", they noted that co-manager Andy Gray is set to remain in post. Analysts added that Henry Flockhart, former Aviva and abrd...