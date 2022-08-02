Man Group AUM declines in half year results despite net inflows

Man Group's assets under management declined in the first half of the year due to market performance, falling from $148.6bn at the start of the year to $142.3bn. Despite net inflows of $3.2bn and alternative strategies' strong investment performance boosting AUM $2.1bn, long-only strategies lost $7bn while negative FX and other movements saw a $4.6bn drop. Premier Miton leads FE Crown Ratings with 12 funds gaining top score The firm's total return strategies, particularly AHL TargetR...