Pair of AllianceBernstein funds receive double rating from RSMR

Two AllianceBernstein funds have received RSMR's standard active rating and responsible rating, marking the first time the US manager's products have received the classifications, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week can reveal. The ES AllianceBernstein Sustainable US Equity fund (onshore) and AB Alliance Bernstein Sustainable US Thematic fund (offshore) have received RSMR's standard and responsible rating, marking them as funds that "go further" on ESG. The pair of ...