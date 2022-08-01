Pair of AllianceBernstein funds receive double rating from RSMR

Two AllianceBernstein funds have received RSMR's standard active rating and responsible rating, marking the first time the US manager's products have received the classifications, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week can reveal. The ES AllianceBernstein Sustainable US Equity fund (onshore) and AB Alliance Bernstein Sustainable US Thematic fund (offshore) have received RSMR's standard and responsible rating, marking them as funds that "go further" on ESG. The pair of ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes