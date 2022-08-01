Investment Association appoints JP Morgan AM's EMEA CEO as chair

The UK's Investment Association has appointed Patrick Thomson (pictured), CEO of EMEA at JP Morgan Asset Management, as its new chair. Thomson is currently deputy chair of the eighteen-strong board and will replace Keith Skeoch as chair in the AGM on 27 September. As chair of the board, Thomson will be responsible for ensuring the priorities of the investment management industry are heard by policymakers and regulators, as well as guiding the industry through changing market conditions ...
