UK SIPP provider enters administration at FCA's request

Self-invested personal pension (SIPP) operator, Hartley Pensions entered administration on 29 June at the request of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The directors of Hartley first sought professional insolvency advice and which caused them to recognise that the business "was insolvent and no longer able to operate outside of an insolvency process," according to the FCA. The FCA also requested that the firm go into an insolvency process "in the interest of clients," it said. ...