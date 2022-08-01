UK SIPP provider enters administration at FCA's request

Self-invested personal pension (SIPP) operator, Hartley Pensions entered administration on 29 June at the request of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The directors of Hartley first sought professional insolvency advice and which caused them to recognise that the business "was insolvent and no longer able to operate outside of an insolvency process," according to the FCA. The FCA also requested that the firm go into an insolvency process "in the interest of clients," it said. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes