UK regulator cracks down on high-risk investment adverts

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has clamped down on misleading adverts that encourage investing in high-risk products. Its finalised rules, released today, state firms approving and issuing marketing must have "appropriate expertise". Firms marketing some types of high-risk investments will also need to conduct "better checks to ensure consumers and their investments are well matched". The regulator also said firms need to use "clearer and more prominent" risk warnings and c...