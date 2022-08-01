UK regulator cracks down on high-risk investment adverts

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has clamped down on misleading adverts that encourage investing in high-risk products. Its finalised rules, released today, state firms approving and issuing marketing must have "appropriate expertise". Firms marketing some types of high-risk investments will also need to conduct "better checks to ensure consumers and their investments are well matched". The regulator also said firms need to use "clearer and more prominent" risk warnings and c...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes