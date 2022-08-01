JTC hires heavy hitter from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for AMEA push

Global service provider JTC has appointed Charles-Henry Courtois as regional head - AMEA within its Private Client Services (PCS) Division as the firm continues to focus on growth across the Asia, Middle East and Africa markets. In his new role, Charles-Henry (pictured below), who is based in London and sits on JTC's PCS Executive Committee, will provide oversight for PCS' client service and business development activities across the AMEA region and is responsible for its development and p...