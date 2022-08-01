Emirati ringleader jailed for 9 years over £104m smuggled cash from UK to Dubai 

The ringleader of a money laundering group which smuggled tens of millions of pounds of criminal cash out of the UK has been jailed for nine years, the UK's National Crime Agency said in a statement. Abdullah Mohammed Ali Bin Beyat Alfalasi arranged travel for a network of couriers, who between them smuggled £104m from the UK to Dubai between November 2019 and October 2020. The 47-year-old Emirati national was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at a flat in Belgravia during a v...