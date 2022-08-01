Evelyn Partners suffers 8.7% decrease in AUM - H1 results

clock • 3 min read
Evelyn Partners suffers 8.7% decrease in AUM - H1 results

Evelyn Partners' assets under management (AUM) dropped to £52.7bn for the first half of the year, from an all-time high of £57.7bn in 2021, according to the firm's interim results.  The firm cited "the impact of market declines" as a reason for 8.7% drop in AUM. It also reported gross and net inflows of £2.7bn and £1.1bn respectively, which were up 12% as compared to H1 2021. "This growth is a testament to the strength of our proposition, the breadth and reach of our distribution, and t...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Ayesha Venkataraman

News Editor

View profile
More from Ayesha Venkataraman

UK SIPP provider enters administration at FCA's request

Three advisers launch Ukrainian refugee aid campaign