Evelyn Partners suffers 8.7% decrease in AUM - H1 results

Evelyn Partners' assets under management (AUM) dropped to £52.7bn for the first half of the year, from an all-time high of £57.7bn in 2021, according to the firm's interim results. The firm cited "the impact of market declines" as a reason for 8.7% drop in AUM. It also reported gross and net inflows of £2.7bn and £1.1bn respectively, which were up 12% as compared to H1 2021. "This growth is a testament to the strength of our proposition, the breadth and reach of our distribution, and t...